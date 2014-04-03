LONDON, April 3 Britain said on Thursday it was
minded to force tobacco firms to sell cigarettes in plain
standardised packaging and would hold a short consultation on
the issue before taking a final decision.
Jane Ellison, a minister in Britain's Department of Health,
cited what she called a "compelling" review commissioned by the
government which she said had shown plain packaging would
improve public health and cut the number of child smokers.
"In light of this report and the responses to the previous
consultation in 2012 I am therefore currently minded to proceed
with introducing regulations to provide for standardised
packaging," Ellison told parliament.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)