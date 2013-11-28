BRIEF-Ergomed says Neil Clark will step down as a director
* Neil Clark will step down as a director of Ergomed Plc with effect from 16 april 2017
LONDON Nov 28 Britain launched an independent review on tobacco packaging on Thursday and said it was ready to introduce new laws banning branding on cigarette packets if the report found sufficient evidence to support it.
The government, which in July delayed a decision on the issue, said the review was due to report back in March 2014 and would look into whether standardised packaging is likely to have an effect on public health, and particularly in relation to children.
* Neil Clark will step down as a director of Ergomed Plc with effect from 16 april 2017
LONDON, April 13 Results of a new animal study into possible health risks of the weedkiller glyphosate will be published in time to inform a key EU re-licensing vote due by the end of 2017, according to the researcher leading the trial.