* Cirque du Soleil is "card from Quebec", director says
* Success comes from attention to makeup, costumes
* Spectator says performers "fight their fears"
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, Jan 8 A man whose female partner
balances the nape of her neck on the nape of his neck with her
body sticking straight into the air sums up the amazing human
feats Cirque du Soleil presents in a London show kicking off the
troupe's 30th year.
Also on display during a month-long run of Cirque's
evergreen 1996 production "Quidam" is a woman who drops herself
from the heights of the Royal Albert Hall tangled up in a weave
of scarlet silk that stops her just short of hitting the stage
floor.
A bit later, rope artists spin around at dizzying speeds and
a juggler shows up who doesn't seem to know that keeping a half
dozen or more medium-sized red balls in the air at the same time
must be impossible.
Millions of people have seen "Quidam" globally, but even
some younger members of Tuesday's official opening night
audience were back for a second or third viewing of the acts
staged by 46 performers from 19 countries.
"It's incredible what they're doing up there, how they fight
their fears," said Hugo Max, 11, of London, one of the many
"Quidam" repeaters.
"I was totally shocked by all of them ... They're really
good," said Maud Rutherford, 8, also of London.
Founded by street performers in the French Canadian province
of Quebec in 1984, Cirque has become one of Canada's most famous
exports. Touring shows play all over the world, and stage
versions perform nightly in Las Vegas and other resorts.
"I think it is a wonderful card to give to everybody around
the world. Cirque du Soleil for Quebec is a huge success," Luc
Ouellette, the artistic director for "Quidam", told Reuters in
an interview.
Here's what else he had to say about why he thinks the
Cirque formula has been so successful, what his background as a
dancer brings to the show and why, despite a few performers on
stage flapping their arms in a jokey way to mimic seals, there
are no animal acts:
Q: There are many circuses, but only one Cirque du Soleil.
What makes it tick?
A: I think Cirque arrived with a different approach, without
animals, but also we went through looking at makeup, costumes,
lighting. The entire shows are crafted with attention to those
details. I think Cirque is a detailed circus show and very
different from one (show) to the other so each time it's a real
surprise when people see a different show of Cirque. It's all
about details. What makes Cirque so big is that we put all the
attention into every aspect.
Q: Speaking of not having animals, one young spectator said
he would have liked to have seen at least "an" animal. Why
absolutely none (except the humans imitating seals)?
A: Well, I think it's easier to travel and a different
lifestyle, not having animals. I don't come from a circus
background so I don't know a lot about traditional circuses with
animals and those caravans, but I think Cirque wanted to really
concentrate on the show and not on having stars. The show is the
star.
Q: Your background is in contemporary dance. How does that
fit with circus life?
A: I danced for 15 years but I also roller-skated for 15
years at a very high professional level so there's knowledge
that I can bring...Most of these artists are coming from sports
so in a way I am finding a vocabulary for some of them. Also,
I'm not young anymore (53) and I've lived through a few things
and those kids often need a father figure because we're on tour
and it's not easy. They are away from their families and
sometimes they need a confidant, someone they can talk to. So I
help them to grow as artists and also as human beings.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)