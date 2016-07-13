LONDON, July 13 British financial services lobbying group TheCityUK said on Wednesday it had appointed Miles Celic as chief executive, taking over from Chris Cummings.

Cummings will leave at the end of August, the group added in a statement, saying Celic's start date will be confirmed shortly.

Celic is currently director of group strategic communications at insurer Prudential, according to his LinkedIn profile.

TheCityUK, which was against a British departure from the European Union, held its first Brexit task force meeting last week

Celic joins "at a critical juncture for our industry as the UK seeks to retain its position as the preeminent international financial centre," TheCityUK chairman John McFarlane said in the statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)