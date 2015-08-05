Aug 5 U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Fund (GIP), owner of London's City airport, has appointed advisers to sell the airport this year, the Financial Times reported.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the FT said the sale could raise as much as 2 billion pounds ($3 billion). (bit.ly/1IpLhlF)

"The market demand for quality airports is very high," it quoted GIP's director of transport, Michael McGhee, as saying.

McGhee said GIP did not intend to sell its stakes in Gatwick or Edinburgh airports, the paper said.

The price tag for City airport could be limited by a 200 million pounds planning permission that was approved by Newham council in February, but was later blocked by the mayor of London, Boris Johnson, the FT said.

Global Infrastructure Partners and Oaktree Capital, which owns 25 percent of the airport, could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.6412 pounds) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)