LONDON Dec 25 British courier and parcel firm
City Link has gone into administration and many of its 2,727
employees will be made redundant in the coming days, its
administrators said on Thursday.
No buyer has been found for the loss-making business, which
pest control-to-hygiene group Rentokil Initial sold to private
equity firm Better Capital for 1 pound last year, cutting loose
a business that had dragged on its performance for years.
Ernst & Young said it had been appointed administrators to
City Link and that the firm, which has 53 depots, had entered
administration because of "substantial losses" and was unable to
accept any more new parcels.
Its operations have been temporarily suspended and its
assets would start to be disposed of, it said in a statement.
"These losses reflect a combination of intense competition
in the sector, changing customer and parcel recipient
preferences, and difficulties for the company in reducing its
cost base," said Hunter Kelly, one of the administrators.
"The strain of these losses became too great and all but
used up Better Capital's 40 million pound ($62 million)
investment, which was made in 2013 and intended to help to turn
around the company."
($1 = 0.6436 pounds)
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Pravin Char)