By Michael Holden
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 Nearly 450,000 fans from around
the world have backed a petition calling for British presenter
Jeremy Clarkson to be reinstated to his job hosting the "Top
Gear" motoring show after the BBC suspended him following a
"fracas" with a producer.
Clarkson, renowned for his outspoken remarks and acerbic
attitude towards "political correctness", was suspended by the
BBC on Tuesday, with media reporting that he had thrown a punch
at a producer following a row about food.
"I'm off the to the job centre," the 54-year-old presenter
told reporters on Wednesday before getting into a car outside
his home in west London.
Clarkson, a friend of Prime Minister David Cameron, was
already on a final warning over accusations last year that he
had used racist language while filming the show, the latest in a
long line of incidents which had courted criticism.
BIT OF A DUST-UP
"He's been involved in a bit of a dust-up but I don't think
it's that serious," co-presenter James May told BBC TV.
"Top Gear", aired in more than 200 countries and estimated
to have a global audience of some 350 million, has become one of
the BBC's most successful and lucrative programmes.
In an official statement, the BBC said the show would not be
aired this Sunday and the corporation's news website said it was
unlikely the other two remaining episodes would be transmitted.
The Guardian newspaper said that could leave the BBC's
commercial arm, BBC Worldwide, facing a multi-million pound bill
from foreign broadcasters for failing to deliver the episodes on
time.
Meanwhile an online petition demanding the BBC reinstate
Clarkson had attracted 442,610 supporters from all around the
globe by Wednesday afternoon.
"The BBC will become irrelevant very quickly in the USA
without Top Gear; be careful," wrote one signatory Fred Bertsch
from Denver, Colorado.
"Jeremy Clarkson ist Top Gear!!!!" said Austrian Karl-Johann
Reitmaier.
Clarkson became the popular face of Top Gear by mixing a
passion for cars with blunt banter and swagger that has offended
groups ranging from mental health charities and cyclists to
Mexico's London ambassador.
The presenter and his employers have been forced to
apologise on a number of occasions. He wrote in his Sun
newspaper column in May that he had been told by the BBC that if
he made "one more offensive remark, anywhere at any time, I will
be sacked".
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)