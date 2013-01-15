LONDON Jan 15 British Deputy Prime Minister
Nick Clegg said on Tuesday plans to renegotiate Britain's ties
with the European Union risked creating "prolonged uncertainty"
that would harm business.
Prime Minister David Cameron aims to take advantage of
possible EU treaty changes sparked by further integration of
eurozone countries to reshape Britain's own ties with the
27-member bloc.
Clegg said there was no guarantee deeper integration would
require treaty changes, or if so, when that would happen,
creating uncertainty for Britain's business environment.
"We should be very careful at a time when the British
economy is still haltingly recovering from the worst economic
shock in a generation to create a very high degree and prolonged
period of uncertainty, because in my view uncertainty is the
enemy of growth and jobs," Clegg told BBC radio.