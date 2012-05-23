LONDON May 22 Britain is looking at shifting
its austerity programme toward a fresh emphasis on growth
through state-backed investment in housing and infrastructure,
Lib Dem Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Wednesday.
Clegg said it's the government's "absolute priority" to use
its strong balance sheet to inject credit into the economy,
which would provide further support to lending for small
businesses.
He said the government is looking at "massively amplifying
the principle of what we did on credit easing," referring to a
similar 20 billion pound ($31.60 billion) scheme supporting
lending to the sector.
The proposed "massive amplification" of existing
credit-easing schemes is not a view fully shared by the British
finance ministry, according to Clegg who claimed the policy had
been ordained by himself and Prime Minister David Cameron.
"I think there are people about who will be nervous - even
neurotic - about any kind of innovation in this area for fear
that it somehow would be criticised by people in the markets,"
Clegg said in an interview with the FT.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday warned Britain's
Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government and the Bank
of England that fiscal easing should be considered to boost its
faletring economy.
"We're not austerity fanatics for the hell of it - we've
actually got some very creative initiatives on growth, which
we've already launched, which can be supplemented and will be
supplemented," Clegg said.
($1 = 0.6330 British pounds)
