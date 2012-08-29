LONDON Aug 29 British Deputy Prime Minister
Nick Clegg called on Wednesday for an emergency tax on
Britain's wealthiest people while the country fights an
"economic war".
Clegg said Britons of "very considerable personal wealth"
must be called on to make a greater contribution towards the
"national effort", as Britain tackles a longer than expected
recession.
"If we are going to ask people for more sacrifices over a
longer period of time, a longer period of belt tightening as a
country, then we just have to make sure that people see it is
being done as fairly and as progressively as possible," Clegg
said in an interview with the Guardian newspaper.
Liberal Democrat leader Clegg said he is embarking on a
battle to persuade his Conservative Party coalition partners of
the need to ensure that the rich shoulder a greater burden of
the economic pain.
"If we want to remain cohesive and prosperous as a society,
people of very considerable personal wealth have got to make a
bit of an extra contribution."
Clegg indicated that a potential rich tax would fall on
wealth, rather than income, because there are no plans to change
the new 45 pence top rate of income tax.
"The action is making sure that very high asset wealth is
reflected in the tax system in the way that it isn't now, making
sure that we continue to crack down very hard on tax avoidance,
making sure that tax breaks don't go disproportionately to
people at the very top."
Recovery from the economic slump has been weak, with
stuttered growth that has seen Britain in recession for much of
the last four years.
The coalition's hard line austerity programme has so far
failed to rejuvenate an economy sinking deeper into a double-dip
recession.
"What people once thought might have been a short sharp
economic battle, a short sharp recession, is clearly turning
into a longer term process of economic recovery and fiscal
restraint. That begs big questions," Clegg said.
In a broad ranging interview Clegg also insisted that the
Conservative/Liberal Democratic coalition would stick to its
intention not to build a third runway at London's Heathrow
airport.
Britain's transport minister, Justine Greening, said on
Tuesday she may resign if the government gives in to renewed
pressure to expand Heathrow.