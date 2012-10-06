* Radical Islamist cleric flown to U.S.
* Abu Hamza famous for praising 9/11
* Cleric fought extradition for eight years
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Oct 5 Britain extradited Islamist cleric
Abu Hamza al-Masri to the United States on Friday to face
terrorism charges after the one-eyed radical preacher finally
failed in his eight-year battle to avoid deportation.
The Egyptian-born Abu Hamza is accused by Washington of
supporting al Qaeda, aiding a kidnapping in Yemen and plotting
to open a training camp for militants in the United States.
The 54-year-old cleric, jailed in Britain for inciting
followers to kill non-believers, also achieved notoriety for
praising the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States and running a
mosque in north London that Britain said was a hotbed of
Islamist radicalism.
He was taken from a high-security prison in central England
in a convoy guarded by large numbers of police to a U.S. airbase
where he was handed over to U.S. officials and put on a plane to
the United States.
Earlier, two London High Court judges dismissed his request
to delay the proceedings in order to allow the cleric, who did
not attend the hearing, to undergo a brain scan that his lawyers
said would prove he was unfit to be extradited.
Instead, the judges said, "The sooner he is put on trial,
the better."
"It is unacceptable that extradition proceedings should take
more than a relatively short time, to be measured in months not
years," they added.
Britain had vowed to extradite him as soon as possible after
his appeal was rejected. Hours later, he was on his way out of
the country.
Four other terrorism suspects also lost their appeals
against extradition and were put on two U.S. civilian jets
provided by U.S. authorities to fly the suspects to the United
States.
"They're gone," said a spokesman for London Police, which
handles British extradition cases.
All five cases had been sent to the High Court after the
European Court of Human Rights refused to stop London from
extraditing them.
"It is right these men, who are all accused of very serious
offences, will finally face justice in the U.S.," Britain's Home
Office interior ministry said.
"We ensured plans were in place so these men could be handed
over within hours of the court's decision."
The United States had sought Abu Hamza as well as Khalid
al-Fawwaz, Adel Abdul Bary, Babar Ahmad and Syed Talha Ahsan to
face prosecution in U.S. courts on terrorism charges.
"These individuals are being transferred to the United
States," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement after the ruling.
"These extraditions mark the end of a lengthy process of
litigation through the UK courts and the ECHR."
As the judges read out their ruling, a crowd of about 100
people protested outside the London court, shouting, "Free Abu
Hamza" and holding banners reading: "Stop extraditions" and
"democracy = hypocrisy."
LONG BATTLE
A fiery anti-Western speaker, Abu Hamza is said to have
inspired some of the world's most high-profile militants
including Zacarias Moussaoui, one of the accused Sept. 11
conspirators.
The cleric was once a preacher at the Finsbury Park Mosque
in north London, but was later jailed in Britain for inciting
murder and racial hatred.
Born Mustafa Kamel Mustafa, he moved to Britain as an
engineering student in the 1970s, married a British woman and
once worked as a doorman at discos in London.
Abu Hamza, who is famous for wearing a hook in place of his
missing right hand, says he lost both hands and an eye while
living in Afghanistan in the 1980s while carrying out
humanitarian work. The authorities say he was fighting for the
Mujahideen against the Soviet Union.
After being held on the U.S. extradition warrant, he was
jailed for seven years by a British court in 2006 for inciting
Muslims to kill Jews and non-believers, based on extracts of
speeches he had given years earlier.
Hamza was indicted by a federal grand jury in new York in
April 2004. He was accused of involvement in a 1998 hostage
taking in Yemen that resulted in the deaths of four hostages -
three Britons and one Australian.
He was also accused of providing material support to al
Qaeda by trying to set up a training camp for fighters in
Oregon in the United States and of trying to organise support
for the Taliban in Afghanistan.