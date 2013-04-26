LONDON, April 26 Max Clifford, Britain's highest-profile celebrity publicist, has been charged with 11 counts of indecent assault, including on two underage girls, prosecutors said on Friday.

The 70-year-old's arrest is part of an extensive police inquiry into sex crime allegations against the late Jimmy Savile, a high-profile BBC star in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Having completed our review, we have concluded that there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest for Mr Clifford to be charged with 11 offences of indecent assault relating to seven complainants," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Clifford, whose alleged crimes were committed between 1966 and 1985, is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on May 28. He denied the allegations against him when he was arrested in December.

The publicist is best known in Britain for selling "kiss and tell" stories about the rich and famous to scandal-hungry tabloid newspapers. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; editing by Andrew Roche)