Dec 4 The Church of England said it was in the
process of filing shareholder resolutions on climate change at
BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
"The resolution is intended to challenge the companies to
run their businesses so that they participate constructively in
the transition to a low carbon economy", The Church of England
wrote in a blog. (bit.ly/1tUBUlN)
The Church said it chose BP and Shell because they have the
biggest carbon footprints of all the companies listed on the
London Stock Exchange.
The initiative is lead by CCLA Investment Management, which
manages over 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) of Church of
England money in the CBF Church of England funds.
The Church said supporters of the resolution include the 150
billion pound Local Authorities Pension Fund Forum, CCLA
Investment Management, the Methodist church and Rathbone Green
Bank.
The Church said it was hopeful that "a large proportion of
other shareholders will agree when it comes to the vote at the
BP and Shell annual general meetings next spring".
The Church of England, mother church of the world's 80
million Anglicans, holds total investments worth about 8 billion
pounds ($13 billion) that are used to pay clergy pensions and
fund the church's work.
Some is invested in funds but the church also has direct
investments of more than 10 million pounds in Shell, BP , Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton.
Shell said it was aware of the resolution but did not want
to comment further. BP was not immediately available.
($1 = 0.6381 pounds)
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Dan
Grebler)