LONDON, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mosquitoes
carrying deadly diseases including dengue fever and West Nile
virus could become widespread across Britain within decades due
to climate change, health experts said on Monday.
Warmer temperatures and increasing rainfall could provide
ideal conditions for the Asian tiger mosquito, which spreads the
viruses causing dengue and chikungunya, to breed and expand into
Britain, said a study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.
Vector-borne diseases which are transmitted by insects such
as mosquitoes and ticks, are on the rise and have spread across
new parts of Europe, including Greece, Italy and France, over
the past decade, the study said.
"Lessons from the outbreaks of West Nile virus in North
America and chikungunya in the Caribbean emphasise the need to
assess future vector-borne disease risks and prepare
contingencies for future outbreaks," said Steve Leach from the
emergency response department at Public Health England, a
government body responsible for improving health and wellbeing.
An outbreak of chikungunya in the Caribbean was first
identified in December 2013. By January this year the number had
soared from two cases to more than 1.13 million in the
Caribbean, Latin America and the United States.
Globally, there are an estimated 390 million dengue
infections per year.
As with dengue fever and chikungunya, there is no vaccine
for West Nile which infected 9,862 people and caused 264 deaths
in the United States in 2003.
The climate in Britain, which is home to 34 different
species of mosquito, is already suitable for the transmission of
West Nile virus, but there have been no human cases so far, the
study said.
A rise in temperature of just two degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) could extend the mosquito season by a month and
expand areas of Britain suitable for the insects by almost a
third by 2030, experts said.
Climate change models predict suitable temperatures for one
month of chikungunya virus transmission in London by 2041, and
up to three months in southeast England by 2071.
Several species of mosquitoes originating from Asia have
been imported into Britain through the global trade in used
tyres, which are often transported large distances along
motorways, moving the eggs to new habitats, the study found.
While no non native mosquitoes have been detected in Britain
so far, a better system to monitor imported used tyres should be
considered, said Jolyon Medlock, joint author of the report and
head of medical entomology at Public Health England.
The government body has been conducting surveillance at
seaports, airports and some motorway service stations, he said.
Climate change is just one of many factors, including
urbanisation, land-use change, migration and globalisation,
driving the increase in vector-borne diseases in Britain,
according to the study.
