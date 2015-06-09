By Nina Chestney
LONDON, June 10 Eighty British businesses urged
the government on Wednesday to take decisive action to fight
climate change and build a low-carbon economy in a letter to
Prime Minster David Cameron.
The companies called for a global climate deal this year
which limits the world temperature rise to below 2 degrees
Celsius. On a domestic level, they urged the government to set
an ambitious fifth carbon budget from 2028-2032 - to set targets
for CO2 emissions cuts - and to bring in clearer long-term
policies that encourage investment in low-carbon energy. They
did not specify what policies they wanted to be introduced.
"We want this economy to be energy efficient and
low-carbon. Failure to tackle climate change could put economic
prosperity at risk. But the right action now would create jobs
and boost competitiveness," they said in the open letter.
Signatories include energy companies E.ON, SSE
and Scottish Power; retailers John Lewis Partnership,
Tesco and Marks & Spencer ; telecoms company BT
; media group Sky ; drinks makers Diageo
and Coca-Cola and construction firms Saint-Gobain
and Willmott Dixon.
Britain aims to reduce its emissions by at least 80 percent
by 2050 from 1990 levels. To ensure progress towards this goal,
it has set four carbon budgets, covering up to 2027, which set
interim targets for emission cuts.
On Monday, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries
backed a global target for limiting the rise in average global
temperatures to below 2C, which should help progress towards a
climate deal in Paris in December.
However, government promises so far for curbs on greenhouse
gas emissions are unlikely to be enough to keep temperatures
below that ceiling.
