BRIEF-Hope Bancorp to acquire Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
LONDON, March 11 Co-op Group's Chief Executive Euan Sutherland tendered his resignation on Monday morning, saying the member-owned group was "ungovernable" and in need of major reform, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The board of the group, which spans supermarkets to banks, held a emergency meeting on Monday evening to discuss Sutherland's move, the source said, during which they agreed to put forward reforms including the establishment of a new board led by an independent chairman.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Brenda Goh)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.
* Qtrly trust FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.42 per unit