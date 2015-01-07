LONDON Jan 7 The British government has agreed
to provide a loan to Hatfield Colliery Partnership, owner of one
of Britain's last three remaining deep pit coal mines, to help
close the unprofitable business and avoid immediate insolvency.
"The government has agreed to provide a short-term
commercial loan of 8 million pounds ($12.10 million) to support
the company's managed closure plan," said Britain's Energy
Minister, Matthew Hancock, in a statement.
The Hatfield Colliery Partnership approached the government
for financial support in November 2014 after a combination of
weak coal prices, unfavourable exchange rates and production
problems made the business unprofitable.
The National Union of Mineworkers stepped in with a 4
million pound loan to help the colliery in September but those
funds were insufficient to keep the business afloat.
The government's loan, a first 2-million pound tranche of
which was paid on Dec. 31, will buy the parties time to
negotiate a further loan if necessary to keep the mine open
until 2016, Hancock said.
Around 500 employees work at Hatfield colliery.
The coal mine, which was central to the miners' strikes
against Margaret Thatcher's privatisation policies in 1984,
follows in the footsteps of Britain's other two deep mines that
are negotiating loans for closures with the government and
private companies.
Fierce competition from cheaper markets such as Colombia,
Russia and the United States, falling domestic demand and a
government drive away from carbon-intensive coal power
generation have contributed to the decline of coal mining in
Britain.
($1 = 0.6612 pounds)
