LONDON Oct 31 Britain's coal mines could see
demand collapse in the 2020s if old power stations shun costly
retrofits required by EU law because higher fuel and carbon
costs will make generation from the fuel uneconomic, an industry
lobby warned on Thursday.
By the end of the year, utilities will have to notify
European Union member state governments on whether they will
give a new lease of life to their coal-fired power plants,
without which Britain's centuries-old coal mining industry is
likely to see a huge decline in output.
"In the worst case scenario there could only be two power
stations operating in Britain 10 years from now, consuming as
little as 3 to 5 million tonnes of domestic coal, compared with
20 million tonnes currently," said Phil Garner, director general
of British coal producers association CoalPro.
Power generators will have until end of this year to tell
the British government how they intend to comply with EU
pollution laws, though they can change their mind up to the
start of 2016. After that date, plants will have operating hours
restricted if they have not installed emissions reduction
technology.
Around 15 gigawatts (GW) of Britain's coal-fired capacity
will either convert to biomass, opt to close in 2023 or upgrade
to comply with tightening air quality restrictions, said Bryony
Worthington of Sandbag, which monitors climate and energy policy
and is a legislator in the upper house of parliament.
Without incentives such as minimum prices for coal-fired
power and generous subsidies for carbon capture, observers say
utilities are unlikely to spend the hundreds of millions of
pounds required to install equipment by 2020 to cut levels of
particulate pollution in half to comply with the EU's Industrial
Emissions Directive (IED).
"Retrofitting to comply with the EU directive would be a bit
like putting an expensive new gearbox in a 1960s car. You sort
out one major problem, but operating costs creep ever higher as
old components have to be repaired or replaced," said a power
industry source, who used the work for E.ON UK.
E.ON's British subsidiary is one of the few utilities that
has confirmed it will opt in to the IED, which aims to curb
sulphur dioxide and other particulates blamed for causing
respiratory illness and premature deaths.
Most of Britain's main utilities have yet to decide on
whether to fit additional environmental technology onto their
ageing coal-fired power plants, citing ongoing uncertainty about
the electricity prices they can charge during times of peak
demand in a so-called capacity market.
Scheduled rises in Britain's levy on carbon emissions and
the likelihood that coal prices will recover later this decade
could mean that coal-fired power becomes less competitive well
before 2020, Reuters calculations show.
But supporters of coal say there is a strong economic and
political case for revamping old coal power stations and
operating them when demand is high and supply from renewables is
low, particularly if there are delays to the construction of new
nuclear power stations.
"These plants could be vital to supply so keeping them in
the energy mix could be a price worth paying," said Paul Baruya
of the IEA Clean Coal Centre.
(Reporting By John McGarrity)