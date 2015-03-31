* Q1 2015 coal imports expected to rise 10-20 pct
* Buying spree expected to be short-lived
By Sarah McFarlane and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, March 31 Britain's coal imports should
show a spike for the first quarter of 2015 as utilities hoard
ahead of a tax rise designed to encourage tehm to switch away
from the more polluting coal-fired power generation.
From April, Britain's carbon tax, which charges power
producers for each tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) they emit,
almost doubles to GBP18.08 per tonne.
In the short term, the impending jump in the tax rate has
stimulated imports, but this is expected to end abruptly on
April 1.
"By March utility stocks would usually be run down, as they
build up stocks over summer, but with the higher price (of the
carbon tax) coming in it makes sense for any utilities with the
space to do so, to rebuild ahead of April," said Ronan O'Regan,
a director at consultancy PwC.
Traders and brokers estimated first quarter imports would be
up by around 10 to 20 percent compared with the previous year.
"In terms of imports it means they will front load in first
quarter and you'll have less coming in during second quarter,"
said a broker.
In the first quarter of 2014, Britain imported 12.7 million
tonnes, data from Britain's Department for Energy and Climate
Change (DECC) showed.
Britain is Europe's second largest coal importer after
Germany but its shipments are declining as old plants close.
Coal-fired power generation fell to a five-year low in 2014,
government data published last month showed.
The carbon tax, introduced in 2013, was designed to help
spur investment in low carbon technology and encourage utilities
to switch fuels as coal-fired power generation produces almost
double the amount of CO2 as gas-fired plants.
Preliminary figures from Britain's DECC show January coal
imports hit an eight-month high of 3.5 million tonnes. February
data has not yet been published.
The buying spree is expected to be short-lived, however.
"Clearly imports will slowdown fairly sharply after April
1," said David Price, global head of steam coal at IHS.
"We've got a few coal stations that won't run through to the
end of the year. I think imports will go down further this year
on the whole."
(Editing by William Hardy)