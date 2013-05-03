LONDON May 3 Liquidators for Scottish Coal,
KPMG, said on Friday they were in talks regarding the possible
sale of parts of the business.
The company ran out of cash last month, putting 600 jobs at
risk and closing mines that are major suppliers to Britain's
power stations.
"Over the last few days we have been in discussion with a
variety of parties who have expressed an interest in the
business or more precisely certain parts of it," accountancy
firm KPMG said.
No names were disclosed.
Last month Hargreaves Services, Britain's second
biggest producer of coal, raised 42 million pounds ($65.39
million) to buy rival operations and develop new mines.
Venture capitalist John Moulton's company Better Capital
has been reported to be in talks to buy coal miner ATH
Resources, which went into administration late last year.
Britain's coal industry is struggling to survive in the face
of competition from imports and rising costs.
Its largest producer, UK Coal, said this week it was
in talks with creditors to save 2,000 jobs and keep mines open
that supply large utilities such as Drax, Scottish and
Southern Energy and subsidiaries of E.ON and
RWE.