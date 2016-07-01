PARIS, July 1 Central banks are closely
monitoring the impact on markets of Britain's decision to leave
the European Union and stand ready to intervene if financial
stability is threatened, ECB Executive Council member Benoit
Coeure told Le Monde on Friday.
Coeure said it was urgent now to clarify the calendar for
Britain's exit from the EU because prolonged uncertainty would
have an economic cost, first of all for Britain but also for the
EU.
EU leaders must start by reconciling citizens with the EU
with projects on growth and jobs, he said. He added that the
euro currency must be protected, which he said required moving
towards more integration in financial and budget matters.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough)