LONDON Aug 14 The writing may be on the wall
for Britain's longest-running comic The Dandy - home to
much-loved characters like cowboy Desperate Dan and Korky the
Cat - after its publisher said it was considering retiring the
magazine due to lacklustre sales.
The Dandy sold more than 2 million copies a week in its
1950s heyday, but with children now more likely to watch
television or play videogames, circulation is now below 8,000.
"We are carrying out a review of our magazines business to
meet the challenges of the rapidly changing publishing
industry," publisher DC Thomson said in a statement on Tuesday.
First published in 1937, The Dandy faced stiff competition
from comic strip rival The Beano, but sales were hardest hit by
the rise of TV entertainment for children.
"The Dandy wasn't as able to develop existing characters
into characters kids could identify with," said Anita O'Brien,
curator of London's Cartoon Museum.
"But most of all, comics had a challenge competing with
television and computer games for kids' attention," she said.
Desperate Dan may not have eaten his last cow pie, however,
as DC Thomson said the cartoon strongman will survive in a
digital format.
"We're celebrating the fact that The Dandy has been in print
for 75 years and we're doing a lot of planning to ensure that
our brands and characters can live on in other platforms for
future generations to enjoy," it said.
The Cartoon Museum is also planning to commemorate the
magazine's long history with an exhibition in October, while a
human-sized bronze statue of Desperate Dan stands in the
Scottish city of Dundee, where the magazine is published.
"It's sad -- maybe not as much for the children these days,
but there would be a lot of adults who would be sad to know that
Desperate Dan's no longer around," O'Brien said.
(Reporting By Alessandra Prentice, editing by Paul Casciato)