LONDON Aug 16 One of the world's longest
running children's comics, The Dandy, goes digital-only in
December, meaning a physical farewell to much-loved characters
like cowboy Desperate Dan, who dates back to the start of
publication 75 years ago.
Sales of the British weekly cartoon comic have plummeted in
recent years from more than two million copies in its 1950s
heyday to less than 7,500 last year, mainly because of
competition from television and videogames.
Ellis Watson, chief executive officer of publishing for DC
Thomson, said on Thursday he was "livid" about a leak of The
Dandy's fate, and had taken down the publication's web address
in order to stop people attempting to hack into the site.
But Watson sought to put a positive spin on plans to take
Desperate Dan and his fellow cartoon characters into the
internet age.
"Dan has certainly not eaten his last cow pie," he said in a
statement. "All of The Dandy's characters are just 110 days away
from a new lease of life."
A special 75th anniversary edition will come out on Dec. 4.
"And now that the cat's out of the bag, I can confirm that
this will be our last print edition. It's what comes online then
that will set the tone for the next 75 years and that's why I'm
so livid these plans nearly leaked."
The Dandy Annual will continue to be printed and the 2013
annual is already on the shelves.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; editing by Patricia REaney)