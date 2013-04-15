* Banker fired over undisclosed sex discrimination lawsuit
* Damages to be set in September, claim is for 13 mln pounds
* Commerzbank says considering its legal options
* Deutsche Bank has settled banker's claim against it
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, April 15 A London banker, fired for
failing to disclose a sexual discrimination lawsuit against her
former employer Deutsche Bank, won an employment
tribunal for victimisation against Germany's Commerzbank
on Monday.
Latifa Bouabdillah is claiming more than 13 million pounds
($20 million) in compensation and damages will be set at a
hearing on Sept. 23 and 24.
Commerzbank dismissed Bouabdillah from her 150,000 pounds a
year job as a trader in June, just a week after details of her 1
million pound sex discrimination suit against Deutsche Bank were
published in the media and after less than a month in the role.
The Frankfurt-based bank said they fired Bouabdillah because
her failure to tell her bosses about the case when she applied
for the job was dishonest and a breach of trust.
She also exposed Commerzbank to reputational damage, the
bank said.
But the London Central employment tribunal rejected
Commerzbank's argument, saying that Bouabdillah did not mislead
Commerzbank at any stage.
"(Commerzbank) did not analyse sufficiently whether they
were right to conclude that there was a breakdown of trust and
confidence... We find that this was an emotionally driven
decision rather than an analytically reached position," the
judgment said.
Bouabdillah also claimed Commerzbank had discriminated
against her on grounds of her sex, but the tribunal rejected
that allegation.
In a statement issued through her lawyer, Tim Johnson of Tim
Johnson/Law, Bouabdillah said she was "absolutely delighted with
decision".
Commerzbank said in a statement it was considering its legal
options following the decision and that Bouabdillah's managers
were justified in firing her.
"The Claimant was dismissed for a breach of trust and
confidence after having failed adequately to disclose the true
reasons for leaving her former employer," the statement said.
Bouabdillah brought a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank for sex
discrimination after she resigned as a vice-president with the
bank's equity-structuring group in 2011.
She told a London court in June last year that her male
colleagues at Deutsche Bank were promoted ahead of her and
received bonuses up to three times higher than her own,
according to media reports at the time.
Bouabdillah's lawyer said her claim against Deutsche Bank
has now been settled. He declined to give any further details.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on its own case or the one
involving Bouabdillah and Commerzbank.