LONDON, July 15 BBC journalists and technicians have voted to strike on the first day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow over pay disputes and job losses.

National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members voted, with 77.2 percent in favour of taking strike action during the opening ceremony of the Games on July 23. Turnout was 46.6 percent.

"The decisive turnout and result clearly demonstrates that journalists across the BBC are not prepared to put up with paltry pay deals any longer, while those running the corporation continue to enjoy their lavish salary and perks," said Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary.

The walkout, which will also involve members of the BECTU and Unite unions, will start at midday on 23 July and last for 12 hours.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We will do all we can to bring our audience uninterrupted coverage of the Commonwealth Games. In the meantime we will continue to speak to the unions in an attempt to resolve this dispute."

"However we have already made an improved offer and we are mindful that across the BBC we need to make significant savings and deliver more for less."