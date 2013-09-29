LONDON, Sept 30 Big companies in Britain say
expansion is their top priority for the first time in 18 months,
a survey showed on Monday, in another sign the country's
economic recovery is on a solid footing.
Forty percent of chief financial officers polled by
professional services firm Deloitte aim to venture into new
markets or introduce new products or services in the next 12
months.
Thirty-five percent of respondents said increasing cash flow
was a strong priority, making it the second most popular goal.
Cost reduction came third, with 29 percent mentioning it.
"The mood among corporates has been transformed in the last
year," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte. "This
quarter's survey reveals a broad-based optimism and a new focus
on growth among the UK's largest businesses."
In a turnaround from six months ago, executives believe that
Britain's economic growth will boost their investment plans in
the next year more than expansion in emerging markets or in the
United States, Japan and Asia-Pacific, he added.
Confidence about the economy may also be affecting
companies' expectations for the first rise in Britain's
benchmark borrowing costs, Stewart said.
Eighty-two percent of firms think interest rates will rise
from their current record-low 0.5 percent by 2015, much earlier
than the Bank of England's new forward guidance plan implies.
Last month the central bank pledged to keep interest rates
on hold as long as unemployment remains above 7 percent - a
threshold it did not expect to be reached before late 2016.
Deloitte interviewed 116 senior financial executives at
major companies in Britain between Sept. 6 and Sept. 23.