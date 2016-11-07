LONDON Nov 7 Britain's pensions association has
written to the chair of every FTSE 350 company, asking them to
give investors more information about indicators such as staff
turnover and numbers of full- and part-time employees, the trade
body said on Monday.
Fewer than half of FTSE 100 companies publish staff
turnover in their annual reports, and only 11 per cent break
down their staff by full-time, part-time or temporary workers,
the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said.
"The management and engagement of the workforce can have a
material effect on a company's performance over the long term,"
the PLSA said in a statement, adding the letter was supported by
pensions minister Richard Harrington, and fund firms Newton
Investment Management and USS Investment Management.
British lawmakers are looking into executive pay and
corporate governance after Prime Minister Theresa May has
denounced as irrational and unhealthy the yawning gap between
the amounts paid to bosses and those paid to the average worker.
Funds trade body the Investment Association last week asked
FTSE 350 companies to disclose pay ratios between the CEO and
the median employee salary and to provide investors with greater
context to understand the scale of pay and bonuses.
FTSE 100 firm Sports Direct's working practices have
been criticised by politicians who compared conditions at the
firm's warehouse in central England to a Victorian workhouse.
