* Vote to quit European Union worsens pension deficit
* Some companies hand off the burden to insurers
* Brexit makes such a move more expensive
By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Aug 18 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union and a subsequent interest rate cut have worsened
some companies' pension deficits and raised the price they must
pay to hand off the risk to insurers.
The state of UK Plc's combined pension deficit is in the
spotlight after the high-profile collapse of retailer BHS and
Indian firm Tata Steel's review of its British
operations left the future of thousands of workers up in the
air, and rules may yet be tightened to prevent a repeat.
Around 2 trillion pounds ($2.6 trillion) in pension
liabilities sit on company balance sheets, of which around 1
trillion is in deficit.
That has led to rising interest from finance directors in
striking a deal to farm out the risk to insurers, consultants
say, even though they can be complex and take many months to
bring to fruition.
One method of doing so is through bulk annuities, where an
insurance company takes over some or all of the risk of managing
a defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme.
The number of bulk annuity deals has so far been relatively
low because of their complexity and cost. A total of 12.3
billion pounds in such deals were fixed in 2015, data from
consultants LCP showed, just below a record 13.2 billion agreed
in 2014.
The pricing conversation with insurers has got even harder
after the June 23 referendum vote and subsequent action by the
Bank of England to boost the economy, particularly for schemes
that were not well hedged or were backed by assets that fell in
value and did not match liabilities so well.
"It's definitely made it harder for most pension funds to
secure bulk annuities for their liabilities in full," said Guy
Freeman, co-head of business development at Rothesay Life, as it
had been made harder for many to plug their pension deficits.
While none of its current deals had been scuppered by a BoE
move to cut interest rates and buy 10 billion pounds of
corporate bonds, consultant Jardine Lloyd Thompson said the
return-suppressing moves had raised prices.
BIGGER CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
As well as widening the deficit of some schemes and making
it harder to reach a funding level sufficiently attractive to
strike a deal with insurers, it also meant the latter had to put
more money aside to cover the risk under new Solvency II rules.
"There's a lot of interest rate sensitivity in the Solvency
II capital requirements there, so when interest rates come down,
we get bigger capital requirements than you might expect, and
therefore prices for new business moves up more than you'd
expect," said Rothesay's Freeman.
Tiziana Perrella, principal at pension consultants JLT
Employee Benefits, said the price rise was around 3 percent for
deals insuring pensioners only, and 3-5 percent for taking on
the extra risk of people who have not yet started drawing their
pension.
A deal to pass on some of the risk, a so-called 'buy-in', is
often easier to price than a deal for all of the risk, a
so-called 'buy-out', given that smaller pools of scheme members,
often those who are already retired, carry reduced interest rate
and investment risk.
While some companies could still prefer to pump in as much
money as necessary to get their troublesome scheme off the
books, the pricing change may drive new entrants to shed the
risk in smaller chunks, consultants say.
And after pension reforms in Britain last year cut the sales
of individual annuities, which give a fixed income for life,
insurance companies are increasingly looking to take on the
profitable bulk risk from companies instead.
The biggest writer of bulk deals in 2015 was the Pension
Insurance Corporation, whose 3.8 billion pounds in deals
accounted for nearly a third of the market, LCP data showed,
followed by Rothesay Life and Legal & General.
Despite the pricing increase, however, Nick John, bulk
purchase annuity director at Aviva, said the pipeline for
new business should eventually shrug off the post-Brexit vote
lull in spite of a more uncertain economic outlook.
"Over the medium-term we think it is reasonable to assume
that the pressure to de-risk will only increase," particularly
from companies headquartered overseas, which would likely have
been helped by the post-Brexit slide in sterling.
($1 = 0.7714 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Adrian
Croft)