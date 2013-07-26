BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
LONDON, July 26 John Lewis Britain's biggest department store group, on Friday appointed Waitrose managing director Mark Price as its new deputy chairman.
Price will continue as managing director of the upmarket grocer, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, and one of Britain's fastest growing grocers, the company said.
John Lewis has traditionally been seen as a bellwether retailer and has outperformed the wider market for about three years.
Price has been with the John Lewis Partnership since 1982 and was appointed Waitrose's managing director in April 2007.
Earlier on Friday John Lewis said sales at its department stores fell 1.2 percent in the week to July 20, hit by the recent hot weather in Britain.
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge