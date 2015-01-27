* Some card insurance features unnecessary - regulator
* Two million customers could be affected
* Compensation could reach hundreds of millions of pounds
LONDON, Jan 27 Around two million Britons who
may have been mis-sold insurance to cover events such as credit
card fraud will be asked to vote for a scheme that could cost
top banks hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation.
The scheme, which affects security products on credit and
debit cards over an eight-year period, comes after banks have
already set aside more than 24 billion pounds ($36 billion) to
compensate customers mis-sold loan and mortgage insurance.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday 11
lenders and card issuers had voluntarily agreed to compensate
customers after "collaborative discussions". They include
Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS
and Affinion, a company which aims to improve customer loyalty.
The total amount of compensation will depend on how many
eligible customers pursue a claim after buying or renewing
products such as Sentinel, Safe and Secure Plus and Card
Protection between Jan. 14, 2005 and August 2013.
The average annual cost of such products, whose features
included insurance to cover fraudulent use if a card was lost or
stolen, was 25 pounds ($38). This could put the final
compensation bill at around 400 million pounds.
Cover for fraudulent use is unnecessary because card issuers
are typically responsible for transactions after cards are
reported lost or stolen. Before such a report, customers are
only liable for unauthorised purchases in limited circumstances,
the FCA noted.
Eligible customers will be contacted by May and asked to
vote in favour of the scheme. If enough customers vote for it,
compensation could be paid later this year.
The scheme is similar to a deal in which around 2.4 million
customers claimed 450 million pounds after being sold
unnecessary card or identity protection through a company called
CPP last year, without the FCA resorting to enforcement action.
However, some consumer groups say such schemes risk failure
because the redress door is slammed shut too early.
"These policies were effectively fear-sold to fill a gap in
the market that didn't exist and people who got this mostly
useless insurance should get their money back," said Martin
Lewis, personal finance specialist and editor of consumer advice
website MoneySavingExpert.com.
But he urged the regulator to ensure customers did not
mistake letters for such schemes as spam and discard them by
mistake. "Only 33 percent who were due money (over CPP) ...
claimed it," he said.
Tracey McDermott, the FCA's new supervision head, said the
industry's willingness to voluntarily try and resolve historic
problems was a step towards helping restore trust in financial
services.
($1 = 0.6630 pounds)
