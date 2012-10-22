By Mohammed Abbas
| CORBY, England
CORBY, England Oct 22 A young man thrusts his
fist in the air outside a crowded unemployment office in the
working-class English town of Corby: "White power. We're victims
in our own country. Get the foreigners out," he shouted, before
joining the queue inside.
Outside, huddled jobseekers shared a cigarette.
"The Conservatives are crap, get them out," said unemployed
Debbie Smith, 46. "They've put everyone in debt. They're just
interested in making the rich richer."
Unemployment, benefit cuts and despair over Britain's
flagging economy have translated into hatred of the government
and of foreigners in Corby, making it likely the Conservatives
will lose their hold on the town in a local vote next month.
That is bad news for Prime Minister David Cameron's
centre-right party as it prepares for national elections in
2015: Corby is the first parliamentary seat it has had to defend
since coming to power at the head of a coalition government in
2010.
More ominously, the constituency of Corby - more accurately
Corby and East Northamptonshire - has voted for the winning
party in every national election since it was founded in 1983.
Corby, the constituency's urban centre, is a drab town of
pound shops and payday loan firms that has always leaned towards
the opposition Labour party, while the surrounding rural areas
in affluent East Northamptonshire are staunchly Conservative.
The constituency's incumbent Conservative representative
Louise Mensch resigned in August to spend more time with her
family, triggering a by-election expected to be held on Nov. 15.
Since coming to power, the government's austerity programme
of cuts to public sector jobs and welfare spending has so far
done little to turn around the struggling economy, while making
the party even more unpopular in places like Corby.
While a recent run of upbeat data has bolstered expectations
that Britain is emerging from recession, the economic outlook
remains grim, with the International Monetary Fund this month
predicting a contraction of 0.4 percent for 2012 and only a
meagre recovery next year.
Sticking to the austerity plan, Cameron has warned of more
painful cuts to come. Corby already has one of the highest rates
of home repossession in England and an unemployment rate well
above the national average.
The fact that the cuts, brought in to fix a big budget
deficit, have been devised by Cameron, educated at Eton College,
an elite private school, and a cabinet stuffed with millionaires
makes the austerity plan doubly grievous for struggling Britons.
The Conservatives have battled to shake off an image of
elitism, an image compounded last week by the resignation of a
senior minister over accusations he called police "plebs", an
insult laden with snobbery and upper class condescension.
"I don't think the Conservatives know what's going on. I
sell Mercedes Benz cars and do see a few of them. They seem so
out of touch, out of this world," said car dealer Ben Jones, 36.
"What's going on with the economy doesn't affect them at
all. One paid an extra 20,000 pounds ($32,000) just so he could
get the car in the right colour. These are the kind of people in
government," he added.
THE RISE OF UKIP
A poll commissioned in August by Conservative Party grandee
Michael Ashcroft found that Labour leads the Conservatives in
the Corby and East Northamptonshire constituency by 15
percentage points.
Underscoring the vote's importance, both Cameron and Labour
leader Ed Miliband have come to drum up support in recent weeks.
Out on the campaign trail leafleting Corby neighbourhoods,
Conservative candidate Christine Emmett remained upbeat.
"The campaign is going very well. We've got some great
support. Our vote is holding up," she said.
Corby was hit hard when its steelworks closed 32 years ago,
affecting thousands of Scottish migrants who had travelled to
Corby seeking jobs. Many in the town still speak with Scottish
accents, and the Scottish flag is ubiquitous.
Although investment has since poured in, the town has yet to
fully recover.
As Emmett's campaign team left the street, one resident
standing in his garden shouted in a thick Scottish brogue: "The
Conservatives are a load of shit!"
But just a short drive away, the picture is dramatically
different.
Across rolling countryside and past chocolate-box
farmhouses, the pound shops of Corby give way to the boutique
stores and gourmet food shops of Oundle, a small town where
residents can buy a Le Creuset kettle for 45 pounds ($72).
The town has long been a Conservative stronghold, but even
here the party could be in trouble.
"I've voted Conservative for 40 years, but I'm now thinking
about voting UKIP. Oundle has always been a very Conservative
area, but all I'm hearing from everybody is grumble grumble
grumble," said retired legal secretary Margaret Marlow, 71.
"There's the EU, care for the elderly, the waste of money
going in foreign aid," she added.
While Labour may score an easy win, the party many political
pundits will be watching closely is the UK Independence Party
(UKIP), which has surged in popularity in recent years among
disaffected Conservative voters and other more rightist Britons.
Founded in 1993, the anti-European Union party scored a
record share of the vote in English local elections in May,
wooing Conservative voters and raising Conservative Party fears
of a split in the right-wing vote in the 2015 national election.
EURO GRUMBLES
Many Britons, watching the euro zone debt crisis with alarm,
see the EU as a spendthrift, ineffectual source of bureaucracy.
The government stresses that maintaining ties is essential,
given that the EU accounts for about half of Britain's trade.
UKIP's pledge to yank Britain out of the EU appeals to
Conservative voters exasperated with Cameron's repeated
demurrals on the question of holding a referendum on membership
of the 27-member bloc.
Cameron has pledged to redefine Britain's relationship with
the EU at an unspecified date to claw back some powers from
Brussels, then seek the public's "fresh consent" for the deal,
but even some Conservative lawmakers see this as a fudge.
UKIP's pledge to "end mass, uncontrolled immigration" also
taps into xenophobia stoked by the belief that immigrants steal
jobs and burden the welfare system.
The party denies it is xenophobic, yet some voters with more
illiberal views find UKIP appealing.
"I do believe UKIP will get a lot of votes in this
by-election. If I vote for anybody right now it would be for
UKIP," said dapperly dressed Guy Belcher, 74, at an Oundle cafe,
adding that in some places "you don't see white taxi drivers
anymore".
Ashcroft's poll predicts that eight percent of Conservative
voters in the constituency would consider supporting UKIP.
In marginal seats such as Corby, every vote counts given
that Cameron failed to secure an outright majority in 2010,
making him one of the least electorally successful Conservative
prime ministers of modern times.
Labour currently leads the Conservatives in national opinion
polls by about nine percentage points.
"We should pinch Conservative votes. At the end of the day,
we represent the Conservative view far better than the
Conservatives," said feisty UKIP candidate Margot Parker outside
her busy campaign headquarters.
"The by-election should be a slap in the face for the
coalition. Half-term report: 'Not good enough'."