LONDON Jan 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative Party said it would introduce tough
strike laws for some public service workers if it wins the
general election in May, prompting anger from unions, which
called the proposals an affront to democracy.
Under the Conservatives' plans announced on Saturday, a
strike involving health, transport, education or fire service
workers would require the backing of at least 40 percent of
eligible union members to be legal.
The move comes after a series of strikes last year by public
sector employees, including teachers and firefighters, and
stoppages by rail workers on London's underground train network
that caused chaos for millions of commuters.
Many of these strikes would have fallen foul of the new
proposals. Cameron has previously argued industrial action
without proper backing was unjustified.
"A strike in the public sector affects many people who have
no chance and exercise no authority over that strike
whatsoever," Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin told BBC
Radio. "So before it takes place it ought to have the support of
at least 40 percent of the members that trade union."
Frances O'Grady, General Secretary of the Trades Union
Congress, Britain's umbrella union body, said the move would
effectively end the right to strike in the public sector.
"No democracy elsewhere in the world has this kind of
restriction on industrial action," she said in a statement.
"It is a democratic outrage, especially as the Conservatives
have opposed allowing secure and secret online balloting - the
one measure guaranteed to increase turnouts."
With the opposition Labour party running neck and neck with
the Conservatives in opinion polls, the latest proposal is also
designed to put pressure on Labour leader Ed Miliband, who
Cameron accuses of being in thrall to powerful unions.
Labour accused the Conservatives of "playing political games
with the unions."
"Most government ministers don't manage to get 40 percent of
all eligible voters voting for them at elections," said Lucy
Powell, Labour's election campaign vice-chairman.
