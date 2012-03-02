By Sven Egenter

LONDON, MARCH 2 Britain's construction sector grew at the fastest pace in nearly a year in February and firms turned more upbeat as order inflow picked up strongly, a survey showed on Friday, boosting chances that the economy is recovering from a contraction last quarter.

However, in a reminder of the uphill struggle the industry as well as the wider economy are facing, separate data showed that new construction orders fell 14 percent in 2011 to the lowest level since 1980 as the government cut back spending.

The headline Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 54.3 from 51.4 in January, hitting the highest level since March 2011.

Most analysts had predicted a fall, and the actual number easily beat even the most optimistic prediction.

"The rise in output was supported by a stronger commercial expansion," said Markit economist Sarah Bingham. "Residential construction and civil engineering activity also increased, rebounding from contractions last month."

"Perhaps more encouraging was the sharp increase in new business received, which should keep firms busy in the coming months," she added.

The survey showed that new orders rose at the fastest pace in 21 months and firms' optimism about future business reached the highest level in nine months.

"Increased visibility on pipeline work was frequently cited as a boost to confidence," Markit said, adding that firms also noted better economic conditions.

However, data from the Office for National Statistics highlighted the low starting point the industry is coming from.

The drop in orders in 2011 was driven by a sharp slump in business from the public sector, with public housing orders dropping 28.3 percent on the year and other public new work excluding infrastructure falling 34.7 percent.

Together with a shrinkage in manufacturing, a drop in construction output had driven the contraction in the overall economy in the final quarter of 2011.

Britain's manufacturers reported further growth in February, albeit at a slower pace, the sector's PMI showed on Thursday.

"The purchasing managers survey indicates construction activity improved appreciably in February, thereby adding to the generally healthier news on the economy so far in 2012," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

"The improved construction activity in February was even more decent given the snow and freezing weather early on in the month," he said.

British housebuilders have struck a more optimistic tone recently after they reported big leaps in profit for 2011.

Many builders have snapped up cheaper land in recent years to push up their margins and have concentrated on selling more houses, rather than cheaper apartments, in areas where house prices have remained resilient.

House price surveys have also indicated that the sluggish housing market is gaining a touch of momentum. The ONS data showed new orders for private housing grew 8.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 compared to the previous three months.