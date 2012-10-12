LONDON Oct 12 British construction output fell
11.6 percent on the year in August, non-seasonably adjusted data
from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
Compared to July, construction dipped 0.9 percent after a
2.1 percent month-on-month rise in July.
Between June and August construction output dropped 11.9
percent compared to the same three months in 2011, with the main
drag coming from a 15.6 percent slide in new work.
The ONS warned that caution should be taken when
interpreting movements in output involving June 2012 because a
May public holiday was postponed until June, when another day
was added to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
A steep slump in construction output was the main drag on
Britain's economy in the first half of 2012, pushing the country
back into recession.