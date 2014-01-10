LONDON Jan 10 British construction firms saw
record growth in work in the last three months of 2013 and
expect similarly strong growth in 2014, an industry survey
showed on Friday, giving hope for ongoing economic recovery.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said its
members in the construction industry reported the biggest
increase in workloads since the quarterly survey began in 1994.
Construction slumped in Britain after the financial crisis,
and is still recovering from a low base, despite government
efforts early in 2013 to stimulate private-sector home-building
through the first stage of its Help to Buy scheme.
Last week, mortgage lender Nationwide said a shortage of new
homes was partly to blame for an 8.4 percent annual rise in
house prices in December, the biggest jump in over three years.
Construction output grew at an annualised rate of more than
10 percent between April and September, according to official
data, contributing to strong growth in the broader economy.
Official data for November is due at 0930 GMT.
The RICS survey pointed to strong growth for 2014. Surveyors
expect workloads to rise by 5.2 percent, the biggest margin
since construction firms were first polled in 1998.
Firms also intend to hire construction workers at the
fastest pace in more than 15 years as well, and are already
reporting shortages of bricklayers in particular.