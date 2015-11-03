* FCA recommends measures to improve market
* Wants measures to help customers find best deal
(Adds further details, quote from FCA official)
LONDON Nov 3 Britain's credit card market is
not working well enough for customers in long-term debt, the
country's financial regulator said on Tuesday, recommending a
number of measures to make the market work better.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said last November
that it would study how easy it is for customers in Europe's
biggest credit card market to shop around, how card providers
recover costs, and the extent of unaffordable debt.
The regulator said on Tuesday it was concerned about the
scale of potentially problematic debt for consumers who are
close to defaulting and said it wants to see better information
for those shopping around.
"Our study suggests that the market is working reasonably
well for most consumers, with a range of cards on offer.
However, for a significant minority who are in persistent levels
of debt, the market could potentially work better," said
Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and competition.
The regulator said around 60 percent of adults in Britain
have at least one credit card and there is an estimated 61
billion pounds ($94 billion) in outstanding balances.
It said around 6.9 percent of cardholders, about two million
people, were in arrears or have defaulted and another two
million people may be struggling to repay their debt.
The FCA said it wants to see measures introduced to help
consumers find the best deal and to ensure they can search the
market without damaging their credit ratings.
It also called for measures to give consumers more control
over credit limits and to encourage them to pay off debt quicker
when they can afford to.
($1 = 0.6478 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise)