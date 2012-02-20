* Britons least pessimistic about finances since Apr
2010-Markit
* Employers' pay intentions at highest since spring
2009-CIPD
* House prices, gross mortgage lending up in January
By Sven Egenter
LONDON, Feb 20 Britons are becoming less
worried about their finances as inflation eases and employers
look more prepared to raise wages, surveys showed on Monday,
further fuelling hopes that consumers may lend the fragile
economy some support this year.
The improvement in the Markit Household Finance Index survey
adds to evidence that consumers are slowly regaining confidence,
supporting the Bank of England's view that consumption will
start growing again this year. Mortgage lending rose and house
prices picked up in January.
Households reported the lowest degree of pessimism about
future finances since April 2010, survey compiler Markit said.
The measure of current finances, Markit's Household Finance
Index, rose to 38.7 in February from 36.4 in January, still well
below the 50 mark separating improvement from deterioration but
the least downbeat reading since December 2010.
"These positive developments meant that debt levels
stabilised and households' appetite for major purchases moved
back to levels not seen since the VAT (sales tax) rise in
January 2011," said Markit economist Tim Moore.
A survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and
Development (CIPD) provided more hope for households: in the
last quarter, employers' pay intentions reached their highest
level since spring 2009, though many remained cautious.
"While the predicted increases in pay settlements reflects a
cautious optimism among members in the private sector that the
worst may now be over, uncertainty about how fast the economy
will improve is acting to moderate pay forecasts," CIPD rewards
advisor Charles Cotton said.
Many Britons cut back spending as soaring costs of living
outpaced meagre wage rises while government spending cuts and
jobless levels not seen since the mid-1990s weighed on morale.
POSITIVE MINDSET
Markit noted that mortgage holders in particular were much
less downbeat about their financial outlook, probably helped by
expectations of continued low interest rates. The Bank of
England indicated with its inflation forecasts that interest
rates would not rise for quite some time.
Before the financial crisis, rising house prices and
generous mortgage lending had provided a major boost to consumer
spending, but a sluggish housing market and stricter lending has
since been weighing on consumption.
However, the Council of Mortgage Lenders (CML) said gross
mortgage lending was up 10 percent on the year in January, and
property website Rightmove said asking prices for houses jumped
4.1 percent on the month, posting the biggest rise in a decade.
Both organisations cited special factors driving the rise,
but they also noted some general improvement. "There are also
indications that those who are able to buy but had previously
lacked the confidence to take the plunge are of a more positive
mindset this year," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.
The households' less downbeat assessment of their finances
follows other surveys that showed an improvement in consumer
morale as inflation fell to 3.6 percent in January, down from a
three-year peak of 5.2 percent reached in September.
But the Markit survey also highlighted the risks ahead.
"Wider job market uncertainty is constraining spending even
among those seeing their own situation stabilise," Moore said.