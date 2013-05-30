* Bad practices costing borrowers 450 mln stg/year
* Chairwoman Hodge says firms target the vulnerable
* Hodge says regulator has been "ineffective and timid"
* OFT says it has taken strong action to protect consumers
* OFT says 3 payday lenders closed down since March
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, May 31 Britain's consumer watchdog must
get tough on unscrupulous short-term lenders that target the
financially vulnerable and lend them money they can't afford to
repay, a British parliamentary committee said on Friday.
Britain's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said bad practices
by some of these firms were costing already hard-pressed
borrowers at least 450 million pounds ($677 million) a year.
So-called payday lenders, which offer loans that are repaid
when borrowers get their wages, have grown rapidly in Britain as
banks cut back on short-term credit after the 2008 financial
crisis. But they have been criticised for charging sky-high
interest rates and for shoddy treatment of customers.
The committee's call for a crack-down on some of these firms
follows its review of how effectively Britain's 176 billion
pound ($265 billion) a year consumer lending industry is
regulated.
Committee Chairwoman Margaret Hodge said some lenders used
predatory techniques to target vulnerable people on low incomes,
encouraging them to take out loans which, when rolled over with
extra interest, rapidly became out of control debts.
She said the regulator, the Office of Fair Trading, had been
ineffective and timid in its handling of the sector. The OFT had
never given a fine to any of the 72,000 firms in the market and
very rarely revoked a company's license, Hodge said.
The OFT said in response it had taken "strong, targeted
action to tackle the areas of greatest risk to consumers." The
OFT said its powers were limited and that it was only able to
impose fines in very limited circumstances.
In March, the OFT gave Britain's biggest 50 payday lenders
12 weeks to change their business practices or risk losing their
licenses after finding evidence of irresponsible lending. The
watchdog said on Friday it had since closed down three payday
lenders and opened formal investigations into three others.
Wonga, one of the biggest payday lenders in Britain, more
than trebled its earnings last year. Its annual percentage
interest rate is listed on Wonga.com as 4,214 percent.
The firm has said it makes stringent checks on borrowers and
turns down two-thirds of applications. It has called for tighter
control and regulation to stamp out the worst practices within
the industry.
The parliamentary committee said that annual percentage
interest rates were misleading to borrowers and should be
replaced by a legally required statement of the total amount
that borrowers must repay. It also recommended that the OFT
increased the license fees it charges lenders to provide more
money for regulating them.
The OFT will cease to exist in 2014 and will hand over
regulation of the sector to the newly-created Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA). The committee recommended that the FCA has
better intelligence so it can improve protection of consumers
and should apply tougher sanctions when it identifies
wrongdoing.
The Citizens Advice Bureau, a charity that helps people with
legal and financial issues, on Tuesday accused payday lenders of
bullying borrowers into extending loans and harassing those
heavily in debt.