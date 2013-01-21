LONDON Jan 21 Britons were slightly more
optimistic about their financial prospects in January although
household finances in general continued to deteriorate, a survey
showed on Monday.
The Markit Household Finance Index rose to 37.7, after
taking a sharp drop to 36.8 a month earlier which was its worst
reading since May. But it remained far below the 50 mark that
shows they see their overall situation as improving rather than
worsening.
Expectations for future inflation fell for a third month - a
relatively optimistic sign from consumers who have been hammered
by the continuing robust growth in the cost of goods and
services.
"January's survey provides a rare spot of good news on the
consumer front, with households' financial sentiment rebounding
appreciably after a dismal end to 2012," Markit economist Tim
Moore said.
"Inflation perceptions are the lowest since last summer,
while the index measuring households' appetite for major
purchases picked up sharply from the near-record drop seen in
December."
Still, just under a third of households saw their financial
situation as deteriorating compared to only 6 percent who saw an
improvement.
The survey of 1,500 adults was conducted online from Jan. 9
to Jan. 14. The Bank of England watches the survey to assess the
underlying mood of British consumers in its policy
deliberations.
There have been positive signs that the central bank's
Funding for Lending Scheme is beginning to get more credit
through into the broader economy, and Markit noted that the
improved appetite for major purchases was thanks to a perception
of easier access to loans.
Household debt rose in January, although Markit said the
rate of increase was marginal and broadly in line with average
for 2012 as a whole.