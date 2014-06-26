* GfK consumer confidence hits highest since March 2005
* Hometrack survey shows slowing house price growth
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, June 27 British consumer morale touched
its highest level in more than nine years last month as Britons
became increasingly optimistic about the country's burgeoning
economic recovery, a survey showed on Friday.
Polling company GfK said its monthly consumer confidence
index rose to +1 in June from zero in May, its highest since
March 2005, albeit below a Reuters poll forecast of +2.
The survey suggested consumer spending will remain one of
the biggest drivers of Britain's swift economic recovery, as
optimism about the economy over the next 12 months hit its
highest level in at least 10 years.
"The next few months will be particularly interesting, since
the previous venture into positive territory was merely
transitory - two isolated months in January and March 2005,"
said Nick Moon, managing director of social research at GfK.
"The last time the index was consistently positive was back
in 2002 and this must be the next target from the government's
point of view as we get close to the election period."
Consumers' assessment of their personal financial situation
over the next 12 months was the only component of GfK's index to
fall.
A separate survey on Friday suggested another major source
of growth for Britain's economy - the housing market - cooled
slightly over the last month.
Data company Hometrack said house prices grew 0.3 percent in
June compared with 0.5 percent in May, while only around a third
of districts in England and Wales reported rising house prices,
down from 50 percent two months ago.
"Pent-up demand has been feeding into the market over the
last 18 months creating the upward pressure on house prices.
This trend now appears to be running out of steam with no change
in demand for housing over the month," said Richard Donnell,
Hometrack's director of research.
The survey comes a day after the Bank of England imposed its
first limits on how much most people can borrow to buy a home,
in a bid to stem increasing levels of debt and rapidly rising
house prices.
Hometrack said it expects the rate of house price growth to
slow further in the coming months.
* GfK's survey was conducted on behalf of the European
Commission between June 2-18. For a table of results, see:
