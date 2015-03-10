LONDON, March 10 Britain's markets regulator
said many so-called payday lenders are failing to treat properly
customers who are in arrears and could face further action.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had conducted
a review of the high cost, short-term credit market.
"We found unacceptable practices from many lenders,
including failure to recognise customers in financial
difficulty; failure to direct people to free debt advice; and
firms offering inflexible repayment options," the FCA said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"In some cases our investigations are ongoing and we will
consider what further action to take in due course," the
watchdog added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)