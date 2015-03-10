LONDON, March 10 Britain's markets regulator said many so-called payday lenders are failing to treat properly customers who are in arrears and could face further action.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had conducted a review of the high cost, short-term credit market.

"We found unacceptable practices from many lenders, including failure to recognise customers in financial difficulty; failure to direct people to free debt advice; and firms offering inflexible repayment options," the FCA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In some cases our investigations are ongoing and we will consider what further action to take in due course," the watchdog added.

