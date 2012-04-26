By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, April 26 British retailers reported the
best outlook for sales in more than a year on Thursday and
consumer confidence picked up strongly, raising tentative hopes
of better times ahead for an economy in a renewed slump.
A surprise contraction in economic output in the first three
months of 2012, revealed by the Office for National Statistics
(ONS) a day earlier, officially put Britain into its second
recession since the financial crisis and re-ignited a debate
over the need for more monetary stimulus.
The drop in GDP seemed to have caused a member of the Bank
of England's Monetary Policy Committee to rethink his position.
Martin Weale said in March he did not see a case for further
quantitative easing and expressed concerns over persistently
high inflation, in an interview on Thursday he said the weak GDP
figures strengthened the case for more QE.
Most economists doubt the Bank of England will extend its
asset-purchase programme in May when the current round ends.
"There have been a number of surveys released in the last 24
hours which tend to support the view that the UK economy is not
quite in such a parlous state as the ONS data would suggest,"
said David Tinsley of BNP Paribas.
"For now, the MPC is likely to continue to believe the pace
of the economy is firmer than the GDP statistics would suggest,
and the attendant inflationary risks are therefore greater."
The BoE forecast in February that inflation would fall below
its 2 percent target later this year from September's peak of
5.2 percent. Whether it will fall that quickly is in question
after inflation rose in March for the first time since September
to stand at 3.5 percent.
Britons' expectations for inflation a year from now rose to
3 percent and forecasts for longer-term inflation also
increased, according to the April YouGov/Citi survey.
A fall in inflation later this year may help retail sales
grow, said Judith McKenna, who chairs the distributive trades
survey panel at the Confederation of British Industry.
The CBI poll showed that the balance of expected retail
sales for May rose sharply to +19, its highest since February
2011. Sales volumes dropped in April from a year earlier, but at
that time they had been boosted by a royal wedding and good
weather.
Retailers should also benefit from recovering consumer
morale. It rose in March to its highest level in nine months as
Britons became less worried about jobs, according to a survey by
lender Nationwide.
And a separate survey by the European Commission showed that
overall economic sentiment among businesses and consumers in
Britain improved to the highest level since last July, although
the consumer confidence component weakened.
News from some companies also pointed to cheerier consumers.
Whitbread said that since the start of its new business
year sales at both its Premier Inn hotels and restaurant
business had grown at outlets open for more than a year.
However, shoppers remain jittery, not least due to a weak
housing market - once a bedrock of consumer wealth. The British
Bankers' Association said mortgage approvals for house purchase
fell to their lowest in almost a year in March.