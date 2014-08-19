LONDON Aug 19 A man was arrested in Northern
Ireland on Tuesday on suspicion of murder after the death of an
Afghan Sikh who was among 35 suspected stowaways found in a
shipping container at a dock in England three days ago, police
said.
Police said the 34-year-old man was arrested just after
midday on a motorway at Banbridge, about 28 miles (45 km)
south-west of Belfast.
He will be taken to England for questioning by Essex police
on suspicion of murder and of facilitating illegal entry into
the United Kingdom. His home in Limavady, Northern Ireland, was
also being searched.
"This is a fast-moving investigation which has already
involved a number of police forces and law enforcement agencies
from across the United Kingdom and Europe," said Acting
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore of Essex Police.
The body of Meet Singh Kapoor, 40, was found on Saturday
when staff at Tilbury docks in Essex heard screaming and banging
coming from a container being unloaded after arriving on a ferry
from Zeebrugge in Belgium. The cause of his death has yet to be
established.
They found a total of 35 people in the shipping container,
including about 13 children aged between one and 12, who were
believed to be from Afghanistan and mainly Sikhs. Several needed
hospital treatment for hypothermia and dehydration.
Sikhs make up a tiny minority in Afghanistan's population of
around 31 million people.
Police are continuing investigations to find out how the
people came to be in the container.
Tilbury, on the River Thames in eastern England, is
primarily a bulk cargo and container port and not such a prime
target for illegal immigrants as those on the south coast, such
as Dover.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing by Stephen Addison.)