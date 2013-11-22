BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
LONDON Nov 22 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Friday it was scrutinising the accounts of Co-operative Bank but has yet to open a formal investigation.
"We are making enquiries into the Co-Op's financial reporting in accordance with our normal procedures... and if we commence a formal investigation we will announce that via a press announcement," the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement.
The bank is audited by KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accountancy firms. KPMG was not immediately available for comment.
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017