Jan 7 FCA: * Fca's adamson says 2 Co-op bank vice chairs voted against deal to buy

hundreds of branches from Lloyds Bank * Fca's adamson says flowers would not have been approved to be Co-op bank

chairman under current criteria * UK tsc chairman tyrie says decision to approve flowers was a 'negligent

decision, a very poor decision' * Fca's adamson says was told by ex-coop bank vice chair in 2012 that deal to

buy Lloyds branches was a "step too far" * Fca's adamson says regulator was aware of flower's criminal conviction from

1981 at time of approving appointment