LONDON Nov 20 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday that urgent questions must be answered
over why Paul Flowers, former chairman of Britain's Co-operative
Bank, was allowed to hold his position.
"Why was Reverend Flowers judged suitable to be chairman of
a bank," Cameron told parliament. "Why weren't alarm bells rung
earlier, particularly by those who knew."
Finance minister George Osborne will be talking to
regulators about the best form of inquiry into the affair in the
coming days, he added.
Cameron also said the opposition Labour party, of which
Flowers was a member, had failed to alert the authorities to
Flowers' past.
"Why did they do nothing to bring to the attention of the
authorities this man who's broken a bank?" Cameron said.