LONDON Nov 22 British police have arrested the
former chairman of the Co-operative bank as part of an
investigation into the supply of illegal drugs after a newspaper
published a video apparently showing the man arranging to buy
crack cocaine and crystal meth.
Prime Minister David Cameron has questioned why Paul
Flowers, a one-time local Labour politician and Methodist
preacher with no banking qualifications, was judged suitable for
the role of chairman of the bank.
Police said a 63-year-old man was arrested in the Merseyside
area of northern England late on Thursday.
"He has been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire
where detectives will continue their enquiries," police said in
a statement.
Flowers, 63, has not directly addressed the allegations of
drug use, though he said in a statement on Sunday that he has
had a difficult year and apologised for doing sometimes stupid
things.
He could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.