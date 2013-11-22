* Former Co-op chairman ignites political row in Britain
* PM Cameron asks why Flowers was appointed chairman
* Flowers says had incredibly difficult year
* Accounting watchdog scrutinising Co-op bank accounts
* UK Treasury orders independent inquiry
By William James and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 22 British police have arrested the
former chairman of the Co-operative Bank as part of an
investigation into the supply of illegal drugs, ratcheting up
pressure on the 141-year-old bank as investors mull plugging a
$2.4 billion capital shortfall.
Prime Minister David Cameron has questioned why Paul
Flowers, a one-time local Labour politician and Methodist
preacher with no banking qualifications, was judged suitable for
the chairmanship during a period when the bank nearly collapsed.
Finance minister George Osborne ordered an inquiry into the
bank, just as its parent Co-operative Group seeks approval from
bondholders and preference shareholders for a rescue plan that
gives a group of hedge funds control of a bank which once
promoted its ethical credentials.
The publication of a video by the Mail on Sunday which the
newspaper said showed Flowers arranging to buy crack cocaine and
crystal meth propelled the Co-op into a political storm over the
executive's links to leaders of the opposition Labour party.
Police said a 63-year-old man was arrested in the Merseyside
area of northern England late on Thursday and taken to a police
station to assist detectives with their enquiries.
Flowers has not yet directly addressed the allegations of
drug use, but after the video appeared he released a statement
through the Methodist Church saying he had a difficult year.
"This year has been incredibly difficult, with a death in
the family and the pressures of my role with the Cooperative
Bank. At the lowest point in this terrible period, I did things
that were stupid and wrong. I am sorry for this, and I am
seeking professional help, and apologise to all I have hurt or
failed by my actions," the statement said.
He quit his post as deputy chairman of Co-op Group in June -
at the same time as he quit the bank - and the BBC has reported
this was because of concerns about his expenses and competence.
Flowers could not be reached for further comment and local
media, who have dubbed him the "Crystal Methodist", reported he
was in hiding. He has been suspended indefinitely by the Church,
which said it did not know where he was.
ALARM BELLS
The Co-op scandal has stoked a political row between
Cameron's ruling Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party,
which has suspended Flowers.
"Why weren't alarm bells rung earlier, particularly by those
who knew? Why was Reverend Flowers judged suitable to be
chairman of a bank?" Cameron asked in parliament on Wednesday.
He said the government's priority was to safeguard the bank
without using taxpayers' money.
Flowers, who worked in local politics for Labour, approved a
donation of 50,000 pounds ($80,700) to the office of its finance
spokesman Ed Balls and sat on a business advisory group
reporting to its leader, Ed Miliband.
Miliband said there were no close links between him and
Flowers and he was confident his party had always acted
correctly on the issue.
Britain's finance ministry ordered an independent inquiry
into the Co-op bank. The investigation has been jointly agreed
with the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial
Conduct Authority, the Treasury said.
Parliament's Treasury Select Committee is already looking
into the collapse of Co-op Bank's bid for 632 Lloyds Banking
Group branches.
"It is incredibly important that whoever comes in to do this
investigation is somebody who can be seen to be absolutely
politically impartial," Mark Garnier, a legislator belonging to
the ruling Conservative party and a member of the select
committee, said.
Separately, Britain's accounting watchdog said it was
scrutinising financial reports from the bank, though it has not
yet launched a formal investigation.
The failure of British regulators to raise concerns about
Flowers' lack of experience has stunned the public, especially
given Flowers admitted this month he only spent four years
working in banking straight after school and never completed
exams to become a banker.
Bewildering members of the select committee when he was
questioned by them on Nov. 6, Flowers said Co-op bank had assets
of 3 billion pounds when the true figure was 47 billion.
"I have some experience, but I would judge that that
experience was largely out of date in relation to the needs of
contemporary banking," Flowers said.