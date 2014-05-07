LONDON May 7 Former Co-op Bank chairman Paul
Flowers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possessing illegal drugs,
adding to a series of blows to the image of the 150-year-old
customer-owned Co-operative Group in the past year.
The former Methodist minister, 63, of Bradford in northern
England, admitted two counts of possessing Class A drugs and one
count of possessing Class B drugs during a 15-minute hearing at
Leeds magistrates court that attracted a large media crowd.
A police spokeswoman said he was fined 400 pounds ($680) for
possession and was ordered to pay 125 pounds in costs.
Flowers, a one-time Labour politician, was arrested last
November after an investigation triggered by allegations in a
newspaper.
He had left the Co-op five months earlier, when the bank
brought in new management to oversee a restructuring and deal
with a 1.9 billion pound funding gap.
The scandal raised questions over the suitability of his
appointment to the bank, favoured by customers for its perceived
ethical stance, when he had no banking qualifications and had
been suspended indefinitely from the Methodist church.
His arrest also ramped up pressure on the Co-operative
Group, which posted a loss of 2.5 billion pounds in 2013 and saw
an exodus of top executives, putting its future into question.
In a report on Wednesday, Paul Myners, who served in
Britain's finance ministry and was chairman of retailer Marks &
Spencer, urged Co-op officials to back on May 17 a
radical reform of its management structure if the group is to
survive.
Myners said the current management structure at the Co-op,
whose businesses range from supermarkets to funeral parlours, is
"not fit for purpose".
The Co-op group is owned by its 7.2 million members and
retains a 20 percent stake in the Co-op Bank that fell under the
control of bondholders including U.S. hedge funds last year
after a restructuring.
