LONDON Nov 20 British police have searched the
home of former Co-operative bank chairman Paul
Flowers after a national newspaper published a video apparently
showing the Methodist preacher arranging to buy crack cocaine
and crystal meth.
Police said they searched the home in Bradford in northern
England after the Mail on Sunday newspaper published a video
showing Flowers counting out 300 pounds ($480) in a car and
handing it to another person after agreeing to pay for illegal
drugs.
"Officers executed a search warrant ... as part of their
investigation into alleged drugs offences arising from a
national Sunday newspaper story," West Yorkshire police said in
a statement.
Flowers, 63, has not directly addressed allegations of drug
use although he said in a statement on Sunday that he has had a
difficult year and apologised for doing sometimes stupid things.
He could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.
The claims of drug use by Flowers have added to questions
over why regulars approved his appointment at the Co-op bank
when he had limited banking experience. Before a parliamentary
hearing he failed to distinguish between bank capital and
capitalisation.
Len Wardle, chairman of the mutually owned Co-op Group that
includes the bank and various retail businesses, quit on Tuesday
with immediate effect for his part in appointing Flowers.
Flowers left the Co-op in June after three years as chairman
when the bank brought in new management to oversee a
restructuring and deal with a 1.5 billion-pound capital
shortfall.